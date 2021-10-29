The six areas of North Kirklees where Covid-19 cases are rising the fastest

The Covid-19 infection rate in Kirklees is 458.4 cases per 100,000

But tens of thousands of people are still testing positive for coronavirus every day.

Hospitalisations and deaths continue to rise too. Latest Government figures show almost 7,000 people are in hospital with the disease, of which 799 are in medical ventilation beds.

There have now also been 122,145 deaths reported within 28 days of a positive test.

Neighbourhoods across England are also reporting high infection rates. There are now 250 neighbourhoods that have an infection rate above 1,000 per 100,000 people.

In Kirklees, there were 2,023 positive cases in the seven days to October 22. This is a rate of 458.4 per 100,000.

As cases continue to rise across the country, we reveal which neighbourhoods in North Kirklees saw the biggest increase in case rates per 100,000 people.

Hightown and Hartshead Moor - 73.1 per cent increase. The rate is now 381.8 cases per 100,000.

Thornhill - 39.3 per cent increase. The rate is now 414.9 cases per 100,000.

Ravensthorpe - 24.0 per cent increase. The rate is now 268 cases per 100,000.

Gomersal - 22.2 per cent increase. The rate is now 249.1 cases per 100,000.

Heckmondwike North - 6.2 per cent increase. The rate is now 411.5 cases per 100,000.

Earlsheaton and Chickenley - 4.1 per cent increase. The rate is now 496.2 cases per 100,000.

In better news, the following areas of North Kirklees all saw a drop in the Covid infection rate.

Wilton Park, Carlinghow and Brookroyd - 3.2 per cent decrease. The rate is now 409.6 cases per 100,000.

Upper Batley and Soothill - 4.0 per cent decrease. The rate is now 365.9 cases per 100,000.

Dewsbury Savile Town and Thornhill Lees - 7.0 per cent decrease. The rate is now 389.6 cases per 100,000.

Birstall - 11.4 per cent decrease. The rate is now 454.7 cases per 100,000.

Liversedge, Littletown and Millbridge - 11.5 per cent decrease. The rate is now 414.1 cases per 100,000.

Batley Central - 17.2 per cent decrease. The rate is now 413.5 cases per 100,000.

Birkenshaw - 18.5 per cent decrease. The rate is now 366.8 cases per 100,000.

Cleckheaton - 21.3 per cent decrease. The rate is now 545.9 cases per 100,000.

Dewsbury Central and Westborough - 23.0 per cent decrease. The rate is now 171.4 cases per 100,000.

Dewsbury Moor Upper - 25.9 per cent decrease. The rate is now 408.5 cases per 100,000.

Batley Carr and Mount Pleasant - 35.0 per cent decrease. The rate is now 262.4 cases per 100,000.

Battyeford - 36.2 per cent decrease. The rate is now 706.8 cases per 100,000.

Mirfield Central and Hopton - 37.5 per cent decrease. The rate is now 684.8 cases per 100,000.

Heckmondwike Town, Norristhorpe and Roberttown - 37.8 per cent decrease. The rate is now 549.3 cases per 100,000.

Shaw Cross and Hanging Heaton - 40.9 per cent decrease. The rate is now 356.5 cases per 100,000.

Staincliffe and Healey - 43.7 per cent decrease. The rate is now 419.5 cases per 100,000.

Scholes and Hunsworth - 56.6 per cent decrease. The rate is now 780.2 cases per 100,000.