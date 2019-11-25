Thousands gather to see HeckmondLIGHT event

Heckmondwike was transformed into a magical world of light and wonder as over 4,000 people flocked to Green Park for HeckmondLIGHT.

The festive lights lit-up the town at 7pm on Saturday, with fireworks from the giant flaming Momentum Wheel.

HeckmondLIGHT 2019. Photo: Nathan Towers

Simon Thirkill, community producer of HeckmondLIGHT and chair of the Heckmondwike Community Alliance, said: “I am overwhelmed at the amount of families that braved the great British weather to come down to Heckmondwike this evening, HeckmondLIGHT is a passion project not just for me, but for the team of volunteers, residents and Heckmondwike Community Alliance members who ensure that HeckmondLIGHT keeps on lighting up our town.”

Senior Producer at Creative Scene, Vicky Holliday said: “It was great to welcome so many families to HeckmondLIGHT this year and help them kick off their festive season in style.

“It’s always a pleasure to support Simon and the Heckmondwike Community Alliance in bringing Heckmondwike’s illumination tradition right up-to-date with digital projections, creative workshops, light-up aliens and, Heckmondwike’s firm favourite, The Momentum Wheel.”

With digital projections, gas-powered kinetic sculptures and electrical displays, HeckmondLIGHT’s annual event celebrates the heritage of Heckmonwike’s illuminations, while also showcasing artistic innovations in light displays.

HeckmondLIGHT 2019. Photo: Nathan Towers

Glittering dance aliens, Light Bikes and Santa and his elves all delighted the crowds, Vanessa Stewart and Viv Owen hosted hands-on workshops for everyone to have a go at creating their own wearable decorations, and the Firm Band Baja treated Heckmondwike to exuberant recreations of Christmas tunes and Bollywood classics.

HeckmondLIGHT was founded in 2013 by a group of local people who wished to celebrate that their town had staged the first illuminations in the UK.

HeckmondLIGHT 2019. Photo: Nathan Towers