Tributes to 'true fan favourite' Trevor 'Tank' Walker

The Tetley's Stadium, home of Dewsbury Rams

Trevor Walker passed away peacefully at Ashcroft Nursing Home, Thornhill on June 15, aged 82.

His funeral service was held at St Michael and All Angels Church, Thornhill on Tuesday, June 29.

Trevor was a redoubtable prop forward, who earned the nickname of “Tank” for his hard-running displays.

Trevor Walker

He gave good service to Dewsbury before moving across the valley to Mount Pleasant.

During his spell at Batley he created a record by scoring 17 tries in the 1969-70 season, at that time a record for a prop forward.

Many of those came from powerful charges close to the line, a good number set up by the slick handling of loose forward Phil Doyle.

He returned to his former amateur club Dewsbury Celtic and coached Batley for two years.

One of his memorable moments came while playing for Dewsbury in the 1966 Challenge Cup semi-final against St Helens at Swinton.

It was a ferocious game and at one stage a woman, who turned out to be the landlady of a St Helens forward, stormed onto the field brandishing her umbrella.

Trevor’s fellow prop, Dick Lowe, took the brolly out of her hands and snapped it over his knee.

There were numerous pictures of Trevor taking the woman by the arm and politely escorting her from the field.

The match was televised but incredibly, as was apparently normal at that time, the film of the game was deleted and a great moment in rugby league was wiped out.

Dewsbury Rams have paid tribute to Trevor. A statement on the club’s Facebook page said: “Dewsbury Rams is mourning the passing of former player Trevor Walker.

“‘Tank’ was a true fan favourite and his legacy lives on.”

Trevor’s daughter Penny thanked everyone who has sent messages of condolence to the family.

She said: “Thank you for all the kind comments.

“It heals my sad heart for I am missing my dad so, so much.

“I take some comfort in the fact that I have told his story in the book I have just finished.