Upper Batley High School celebrates 'fantastic' GCSE results

Pupils at Upper Batley High School pick up their GCSE results

Following a nervous wait over the summer, pupils have been in school this morning (Thursday) to pick up their grades.

A school spokesperson said: "We are immensely proud of the achievements of all our learners, after the incredibly challenging time young people have faced due to the global pandemic.

"Our learners have worked hard both in school and when engaging in their live lessons from home. They have demonstrated their resilience, tenacity and commitment to their education superbly well.

The wait is finally over as students at Upper Batley High School open the envelope to find out their GCSE results

"All of our staff have worked tirelessly to ensure all learners receive the education, care, guidance and support they need.

"We thank our whole school community for their commitment to learning. We especially thank parents and families for the support they have shown their sons this year. This has been truly exceptional.

"We are very fortunate to be part of strong community where our boys have such caring, supportive and loving families. Community makes us.

"We wish our learners the very best of luck now as they progress to their chosen next steps of further education, employment or training.

"They venture out into the world now as tomorrow's successful men, and they will always remain part of the UBHS family.

"We look forward to seeing what our young men will achieve in the future."

Nationally, it has been a record year for GCSE results, with the number of top grades rising by 2.7 percentage points to 28.9 per cent.