Vaccine programme in Yorkshire hailed a 'historic success'

NHS staff in the North East and Yorkshire region have given more than 9.5 million vaccinations

That’s the message from Dr Yvette Oade, NHS regional clinical lead for Covid vaccination in the North East and Yorkshire, who hailed the moment all adults became eligible for a jab as “a watershed moment”.

Dr Oade said: “This is truly a remarkable moment for the North East and Yorkshire region and England.

“Whoever you are, if you are aged 18 or older and you are yet to book your Covid jab, today should be the day you make that happen.

The Reporter series, in partnership with Kirklees Council and the NHS in Kirklees, is running a campaign encouraging as many people as possible to get their Covid-19 vaccinations before the planned lifting of lockdown restrictions on July 19

“Only months after delivering the world-first jab, hard working NHS staff in the North East and Yorkshire region have given more than 9.5 million vaccinations, saving thousands of lives and giving the entire country hope for a brighter future.

“Extensive planning and the tireless hard work of staff and volunteers have made the NHS vaccine programme a historic success.

“Now we are delivering a final push to protect the North East and Yorkshire region and it is just as vital now as it was on day one of the programme to get yourself vaccinated.

“If you haven’t done so already, please play your part and come forward to make your first appointment or your second dose.

“We’re in the final weeks of this historic drive to get everyone aged 18 and over their first Covid-19 vaccine, having already vaccinated more than 5.5 million of the local population in only six months, and ensured that over four million have had their second jab, too.

“We know that getting both doses is vital to maximising the positive impact of the vaccines.