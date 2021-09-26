Yorkshire Building Society team in Dewsbury raise cash at Colour Run

Leanne Townend, Heather Bradley and Danielle Smethurst from Yorkshire Building Society in Dewsbury at the Colour Run

The team of three, from the society’s Dewsbury branch on Church Street, joined more than 80 Yorkshire Building Society colleagues from around the country to take part in a 5km Colour Run for Age UK on September 17. The event has raised more than £18,000 for the charity.

Yorkshire Building Society’s two-year charity partnership with Age UK to help support older people aims to raise £1million by 2022. There are currently 2.1 million older people in the UK living in poverty.

The Dewsbury team has raised more than £160, which will help Age UK run the Building Better Lives project in eight locations across the UK, to help prevent more than 4,700 older people most in need from reaching financial crisis point.

Leanne Townend, assistant manager at the Dewsbury branch of Yorkshire Building Society said: “I’d like to thank everyone that has sponsored us so far as their generosity will make a huge difference to older people in need.

"The event was such a great experience, though getting the colour out of our hair took some doing.”

The Building Better Lives project provides one to one support to older people over the next two years as they encounter key life events such as the loss of a partner, a care diagnosis or having to move to a new house, which can cause a huge amount of upheaval to an older person’s life and result in significant changes to their financial situation.

The project will also allow both organisations to build better financial resilience in older people across the UK by harnessing the expertise, experience and reach of both organisations to make a life-changing difference to some of the country’s most vulnerable older people.