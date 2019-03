A person has died after a casualty on the tracks at Dewsbury Train Station.

A spokesperson for the British Transport Police said: "Officers were called to Dewsbury station at 10.25am after reports of a casualty on the tracks.

A person has died at Dewsbury Train Station, police have confirmed.

"Paramedics are also on scene however a person has sadly been pronounced dead. Officers are now working to identify the person and inform their family."

Trains are currently stopped in both directions.