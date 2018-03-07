PEST FROM THE WEST: Snow warning issued for Yorkshire

The Met Office has this morning issued a Yellow Warning for snow for large parts of Yorkshire.

A week on from the so-called Beast from the East a weather system moving acorss the country from the west is likely to bring a covering of snow to many places.

The warning states: "Sleet and snow for upland areas and some lower ground as well overnight and during Thursday morning.

"Some roads and railways are likely to be affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train services."

The Met Office's chief forecaster added: "An area of rain will arrive into southwestern parts of England and Wales later on Wednesday evening.

"This will move northeastwards and turn increasingly to snow over the high ground of Wales, parts of the Midlands and into southern parts of northern England overnight and through Thursday morning, with some snow to lower levels later.

"Much of the lower ground will see little if any snow accumulating, but 1-3 cm is likely in some places, with 5 cm above 200 metres and possibly 10 cm on roads above 300 metres.

"There remains some uncertainty in the northward extent of the sleet and snow into Thursday morning, before it clears eastwards."

A Yellow Warning for snow has been issued

The warning is in place between midnight and 11am tomorrow.