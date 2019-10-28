Plans begin for Cleckheaton's 'biggest summer event’

Plans are in full swing for the 33rd Cleckheaton Folk Festival set for next summer.

The three-day festival is one of the biggest events on the Kirklees calender with organisers confirming it will be held between July 3 to July 5 2020.

The event is known to bring crowds in their thousands, which pack the streets and various venues of Cleckheaton for parades, family entertainment, and folk-themed music and dancing.

Director of Cleckheaton Folk Festival, Dave Minich said: “It’s a long-standing annual event starting at noon on the Friday and is the biggest event in the town’s calender.

“We’re expecting five thousand people on the Saturday and then around half of that on the Sunday.”

Organisers have confirmed bands have already been snapped up to perform at next summer’s show, including Den Miller, winner of the 2019 Hiring Fair.

“We’ll be announcing more artists playing at the festival in the lead up to Christmas,” said Mr Minich.

“We will announce a new act every day of December starting on the month’s first day.”

The team behind the event are currently raising funds to pay for insurance, first aid, traffic management, and street theatre.

Mr Minich said: “In order to ensure the safety of participants and attendees at the festival, we need to raise £5,000.

“We’ve joined the Kirklees ‘Growing Great Places’ scheme, which means we need to raise £2,500 and Kirklees will pledge the remaining,”

As well as parades and entertainment, the event will also provide a large campsite for those travelling long distance, situated up Primrose Lane just a short walk from the town centre.

For donating funds (a minimum of £2), visit: www.spacehive.com/cleckheatonfolkyfun.