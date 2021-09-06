Police appeal after motorcyclist serious injured in collision in Cleckheaton
Police are appealing for information after a motorcyclist suffered serious injuries following a collision with a car.
Emergency services were called to reports of a road traffic collision close to Chain Bar roundabout on the A58 in Cleckheaton at around 7.31pm on Saturday, August 28.
The collision involved a black Vauxhall Corsa and a white Suzuki motorcycle.
The motorcyclist, a 50-year-old man, suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital as a result of the collision.
Anyone who witnessed the collision or saw either of the involved vehicles being driven prior to the incident, particularly those with CCTV or dash-cam footage, are asked to contact PC 630 Asghar, of the West Yorkshire Police Roads Policing Unit, on 101, referencing collision number 13210437455.
You can also provide information online by visiting www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat