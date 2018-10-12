Police confirm incident in Dewsbury town centre was not an attempted child abduction

West Yorkshire Police have confirmed that a rumoured child abduction attempt in Dewsbury town centre was in fact a handbag theft.

Reports on social media this afternoon suggested four people had attempted to snatch a child.

A spokesperson said: "Police were called to an incident on Longcauseway at 11:56am today (Friday).

"A report was made that a woman with a pram had been approached by a number of suspects.

"No contact was made or attempted to be made with the child inside the pram. No one involved required medical attention as a result of the incident.

"Officers are trying to establish the full circumstances and CCTV enquiries are being carried out in the area. The motives are unclear at this time.

"There was a handbag also attached to the pram at the time of the incident.

"Anyone who witnessed the incident or anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting log number 689."