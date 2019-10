West Yorkshire Police have identified a motorcyclist who died after crashing into a van in Wakefield.

Andrew Dawson, 56, from Batley, died at the scene of the collision on Aberford Road at around 6pm, on Tuesday.

Mr Dawson’s motorbike was involved in a collision with a Peugeot Expert van.

Anyone with information or anyone who saw the collision is asked to contact the Major Collision Enquiry Team on 101, quoting log 1443 of 15/10.