Police release footage believed to be missing Dewsbury pensioner

West Yorkshire Police have released footage which may lead to the whereabouts of missing Dewsbury 81-year-old man Colin Vasey.

Mr Vasey has been missing since Sunday and is thought to be wearing pyjamas and a dark blue dressing gown.

Officers still trying to find Mr Vasey, who has been missing since Sunday, have released CCTV believed to be his last known movements.

The CCTV – which is believed to show him – was taken at 5.30am on Sunday morning in the Owl Road, Shaw Cross area of Dewsbury.

Police are becoming very concerned for his welfare – especially after the recent freezing cold temperatures.

Colin is thought to be wearing a blue fleece, grey pyjama bottoms and a dark coloured beanie hat.

There have been no confirmed sightings since then and search teams are still checking Shaw Cross in an effort to find him.

Officers are also appealing for anyone who was in the area of Owl Lane, Shaw Cross Dewsbury at or around 5.30am on Sunday and may have seen Colin, in particular any drivers who may have dash cam footage to get in contact.

A media appeal was issued yesterday with a direct appeal made by Chief Inspector Jim Troisi of Kirklees Police for help in locating Colin.

Detective Inspector Stephanie Fox of Kirklees CID, said: “We desperately need to find Colin and reunite him with his family.



“He is an elderly gentleman wearing clothes that are unsuitable for the harsh conditions.



“We have had a lot of people who want to help find Colin and would like to thank the community for their help.



“Any small amount of information could really help us and our specialist teams currently out looking for him.”

Yesterday a search party set off from the Huntsman Inn, in Dewsbury, on Chidswell Lane, at 12.30pm.

Anyone with information or anyone who believes they may have seen Colin is asked to contact police on 101, quoting log 1104 of November 17.