Batley and Spen MP Kim Leadbeater self-isolating after positive Covid test
Batley and Spen MP Kim Leadbeater has revealed she has tested positive for coronavirus.
Ms Leadbeater, who was elected to the seat at the start of July, told followers on Twitter she was “not too unwell” and said that she has received two doses of the Covid vaccine. She followed it with a fingers-crossed emoji.
She tweeted on Sunday afternoon: “Sorry to report that I have tested positive for Covid.
“I’ve been doing regular [lateral] flow tests – all negative until yesterday, so I did a PCR test.
“I am sadly cancelling engagements for the next 10 days while I self-isolate.”
The Labour Party’s annual autumn conference is due to be held in Brighton this weekend, having been cancelled last year as a result of social distancing and other coronavirus restrictions.