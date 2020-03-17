Batley and Spen MP Tracy Brabin demands train station is made fully accessible

Batley and Spen MP Tracy Brabin has written to the Government demanding urgent investment to make Batley railway station fully accessible for disabled passengers.

Only one of the station’s platforms has level, step-free access, and Ms Brabin is calling on the Government to modernise the station by making the full station wheelchair accessible.

The second platform has no wheelchair access, meaning disabled passengers can only travel one way from the station and have to make an extended or costlier return journey.

Writing to Transport Minister Chris Heaton-Harris calling for urgent action to bring Batley station upto standard, Ms Brabin recalled the plight of one constituent, a Paralympic athlete, who had to prolong his journey home to Dewsbury because of the inaccessibility of Batley station, only to be faced with an out of service lift meaning he had to travel further again to Leeds and then fork out for a taxi home.

Tracy said: “The 2018 Transport Strategy said 75 per cent of railway stations had full disabled access, but Batley has still been left behind and forgotten to the detriment of local disabled people.

“This is simply unacceptable in this day and age. It’s an outrage in 2020 that wheelchair users can’t get a train to or from their local station.

“We also need a bus service to and from the station to make it easier for people to get around, and reliable, affordable and frequent rail services, as well as the removal of those horrible Pacer trains once and for all.”