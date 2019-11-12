Brexit Party pulls u-turn on candidate

The Brexit Party had a whirlwind start to November after the area’s prospective parliamentary candidate (PPC) for Batley and Spenborough left and replaced within a week.

Clive Minihan, originally of Bradford, was appointed the new Brexit Party PPC for Batley and Spen on November 7 after the party’s former PPC Jill Hughes unusually left after campaign group Hope Not Hate uncovered a string of eccentric social media posts.

Clive Minihan, Brexit Party PPC for Bat & Spen

In comments posted on social media in 2017, Ms Hughes allegedly said: “I have just come to truly realise that my purpose is to raise consciousness here on earth – I originated from Sirus.”

She claimed extraterrestrials are working with world governments in a “hush-hush” arrangement.

Ms Hughes left her position soon after the group released the information on October 31.

Batley and Spen pro-Leave campaigner Jonathan Scott was also quick to question Ms Hughes’ credentials after viewing her campaign profile.

He said: “No one I’ve spoken to even at Brexit Party events have ever mentioned your name?”

Gearing up for the General Election on December 12, the new PPC Mr Minihan said: “Other than delivering Brexit my passions are bringing good jobs to West Yorkshire, regenerating our high streets and helping the NHS meet the challenges ahead.”

Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage confirmed yesterday in the Grand Hotel, Hartlepool, his party will not take on the Conservative Party for its 317 seats won in the 2017 election.

Instead, Mr Farage will focus efforts on taking seats from other parties, such as Labour, in a bid to stop another EU referendum.