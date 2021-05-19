Conservatives announce candidate for Batley and Spen by-election

Ryan Stephenson has been selected as the Conservative candidate in the upcoming Batley and Spen by-election

Ryan, who represents the Harewood ward on the city council and is a director at an academy trust in West Yorkshire, was selected by Conservative members in Batley and Spen tonight (Wednesday).

He will campaign to become the first Conservative MP for Batley and Spen since 1997.

His campaign will focus on delivering on the people’s priorities for the town, including jobs, apprenticeships, investment and helping to build back better after the pandemic.

“I am delighted to be selected as the Conservative candidate for Batley and Spen by local members,” Ryan said.

“I know it will be a tough battle to win the seat, but I will work non-stop to show I am the best candidate to champion and represent Batley and Spen and I will demonstrate how my plans for the people’s priorities will improve lives for families here.

“My campaign will focus on how Batley and Spen can build back better as we emerge from the Covid-19 pandemic.

“It will mean a focus on quality sustainable jobs, apprenticeships and the investment the area needs.

“The Government is committed to levelling up and if elected as Batley and Spen’s MP I will work with them and people here in West Yorkshire, including the new West Yorkshire Mayor, to ensure opportunity is available for all.”

Conservative Party co-chairwoman Amanda Milling said Ryan would be a great MP for Batley and Spen..

“I am very pleased Ryan has been selected as our candidate for this by-election,” she said.

“He has the right plan for the people of Batley and Spen to help the area build back better as we follow the Government’s roadmap out of the pandemic.

“But we know it is going to be difficult to win the seat as a Conservative – it is almost 25 years since a Conservative MP represented Batley and Spen.