Green light for new £6.3m dementia day care centre in Mirfield

An artist’s impression of the exterior view of the proposed new Knowl Park House and Centre of Excellence, Mirfield

It will replace Knowl Park House, on Crowlees Road, which is to be pulled down.

Users will be “decanted” or moved out.

The existing facility, a residential care home that was built in the 1950s and 1960s, is considered dated and no longer fit for purpose.

The new state-of-the-art building is set to include a centre of excellence that will offer advice and support for people with a dementia diagnosis, their carers, and adults and children with other physical and sensory disabilities.

The single one-storey building will offer 25 day care places with 15 full-time staff. It will operate from 6am until 10pm, seven days a week.

Plans include widening the current access into the site, which involves removing some trees.

However mature boundary trees are to be retained.

There will be 22 parking spaces, including two dedicated disabled bays, as well as drop-off and turning facilities for minibuses.

Parking for 16 bikes will also be provided.

Construction at Knowl Park is set to be completed by spring 2023, followed by services moving back into the new premises from their temporary decant locations.