Have your say on plans to improve transport network in Dewsbury and Batley

Chidswell, Dewsbury

The plans, which have been developed by Kirklees Council in partnership with the West Yorkshire Combined Authority, will make it easier for people to travel by bus and to walk and cycle.

The project aims to improve bus services, create improved and safer environments for walking and cycling, deliver better air quality and tackle the climate crisis, and support major housing and employment development sites around Dewsbury, Batley and Chidswell.

The improvements to bus services will focus on upgrading and relocating some stops, safer access via crossing points and reducing delays.

Dewsbury town centre

Other plans include improved pavements and crossings, cycling routes with segregated lanes where feasible, and boosting walking and cycling access to Batley bus station, train station and the town centre.

There will also be improvements to green spaces along the routes, including tree planting and landscaping to make these areas more attractive and environmentally friendly.

Councillor Peter McBride, cabinet member for regeneration, said: “These planned transformational changes will maximise sustainable transport options providing attractive and viable alternatives to driving.

"More people choosing to walk, or cycle will also have a positive impact on health and well-being.

“By upgrading these facilities there will be better links between communities and room for future growth in the area.

"This will, in turn, improve the air quality and reduce greenhouse gas emissions, helping us make further strides towards Kirklees becoming carbon neutral by 2030.”

Tracy Brabin, Mayor of West Yorkshire, said: “In my manifesto, I committed to making transport work for people and helping tackle the climate emergency on our way to becoming a net zero carbon economy by 2038.

“Not only will this scheme help us do that, but it will also connect more people in Dewsbury, Batley and Chidswell with job, training and education opportunities.”

Coun Susan Hinchcliffe, chair of the West Yorkshire Combined Authority transport committee, said: “We are pleased to be working in partnership with Kirklees Council on this important scheme, which will make it easier for people to walk, cycle and use public transport.

“I would encourage everyone to make the most of this opportunity to help shape these plans by taking part in the public consultation.”

These schemes are being delivered through the Leeds City Region Transforming Cities Fund programme, which is aimed at providing a viable alternative to car journeys.

There are more than £66million worth of ambitious transport improvement schemes being delivered through this programme in Kirklees.

The public consultation runs from today (Tuesday, October 5) until November 2, 2021.