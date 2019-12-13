Donald Trump gives view on UK General Election

The General Election 2019
The General Election 2019

The President of the United States has gave his view as the UK General Election reaches its conclusion.

In a tweet, Donald Trump has given his support to Prime Minister Boris Johnson, as his Conservative Party look set to win the 2019 General Election.

Looking like a big win for Boris in the U.K.!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 13, 2019
-0" class="article-twitter" data-id=" " data-lang="en" data-align="center" data-conversation="none" data-cards="hidden"> -0").tweetify();

President Trump's tweet said: "Looking like a big win for Boris in the U.K.!"