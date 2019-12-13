Donald Trump gives view on UK General Election

The President of the United States has gave his view as the UK General Election reaches its conclusion.

In a tweet, Donald Trump has given his support to Prime Minister Boris Johnson, as his Conservative Party look set to win the 2019 General Election.

President Trump's tweet said: "Looking like a big win for Boris in the U.K.!"