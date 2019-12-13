Eric Firth is new Dewsbury East councillor after by-election triumph

Former Kirklees mayor Eric Firth has won the Dewsbury East Ward with 3,299 votes during a By-election in Huddersfield in the early hours this morning.

Mr Firth steps into the role left by former Coun Paul Kane, 62, a former Mayor of Kirklees who represented Dewsbury East for almost a quarter of a century, who died in November, just hours after resigning his seat.

Labour and Co-Operative Party member Mr Firth received 3,299 votes.

Keith Mallinson, Conservative received 2,669 votes.

Independent candidate for Dewsbury East, Christopher Stone finished third with 1,515.

Making up the pack was Dennis Hullock, Liberal Democrats candidate, who received 380 votes.

The count for the Dewsbury East By-Election took place around 6am at Cathedral House, in St Thomas' Road.