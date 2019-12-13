General Election: A look back on how Kirklees voted during the EU Referendum

As the General Election hots up it is worth looking back on how the Kirklees constituencies voted during the 2016 European Union Referendum.

The Batley & Spenborough result saw a 59.6% vote in favour of Leave, while the Dewsbury public also voted to Leave with 57.15%.

As a result of the EU Referendum in 2016, the United Kingdom was set to leave the EU on March 29, but has seen the leaving process delayed twice already.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has now set a new deadline of January 31 next year for the UK to leave behind its membership in the European market, after first joining in 1973.