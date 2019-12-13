General Election: Batley and Spen Labour candidate calls polls 'disaster' for community

Batley and Spenborough Labour candidate Tracy Brabin has called the latest election polls a "disaster".

Labour candidate Ms Brabin, who is bidding for re-election as Batley & Spen's MP, voiced her opinion on Twitter.

If poll is right this is a disaster for communities like ours. Not just those who need an advocate, who have misfortune of falling ill or have a loved one fall ill, lose their job or have a crap landlord but those who want to start a business, get to college or follow a dream. — Tracy Brabin (@TracyBrabin) December 12, 2019

The tweet comes after the exit poll results were released at 10pm, predicting a 368-seat win for the Tories.

The tweet said: "If poll is right this is a disaster for communities like ours. Not just those who need an advocate, who have misfortune of falling ill or have a loved one fall ill, lose their job or have a crap landlord but those who want to start a business, get to college or follow a dream."

Ms Brabin, who is a Batley and Spenborough resident, is standing again as her party's prospective parliamentary candidate (PPC) after winning the 2017 General Election with 29,844, beating her closest competitor by 8,961 votes.

Marks Brooks, who lives in Kent, is standing as the Conservative Party's PPC for Batley and Spen.

Batley and Spen candidate John Lawson, who lives in Cleckheaton, is representing the Lib Dems.

Paul Halloran, who lives within the Batley and Spenborough area. is the candidate for the Batley Borough Independent Party (Heavy Woollen District).

The Brexit Party have put forward PPC Clive Minihan, who has a current address confirmed as Twickenham, in London.

The Green Party have put forward PPC Ty Akram, who lives within the Batley and Spenborough area.

The General Election count for Kirklees - including the Dewsbury, and Batley & Spen constituencies - is currently taking place at Cathedral House, St Thomas’ Road, in Huddersfield.