General Election in Kirklees: what you need to know

Kirklees Council have released information concerning audiences wanting to attend the General Election count on December 12.

The General Election count for Kirklees - including the Batley and Spenbourgh, and Dewbsury constituency - will take place at Cathedral House, St Thomas’ Road, in Huddersfield.

Media access to the Cathedral House will be at 10pm.

After all the verification, it is expect the count will begin around 2am.

Approximately, the results should be in around 7.30am on December 13, but this is of course dependent on turnout and whether any recounts are called.

General Election nominations for prospective parliamentary candidates should be in to Kirklees Council before 5pm.

If you would like to attend the count, email pressoffice@kirklees.gov.uk by 5pm on Friday 29 November with the following details:

The full names and contact details of all attendees;

The organisation being represented;

The expected arrival time of the attendee(s) at Cathedral House.

If you are present at the count, note the following requirements:

Bring a valid form of photographic ID, such as a driving licence or media pass;

There is a reserved area for members of the media;

If you wish to enter the count floor, a member of the Council’s communications team will accompany you at all times;

You must not film or take close-up photos of any ballot papers which show how a vote may have been cast;

If TV cameras are being used, avoid undue light, glare, heat or movement that could impair the efficiency of the count;

Do not use telescopic lenses which might feature individual ballot papers or the state of the count until the count has been completed.

Alternatively, you can call the council's communications team on: 01484 225222 .