General Election: Lib Dems confirm candidate for Batley and Spenborough

The Liberal Democrats have announced the prospective parliamentary candidate (PPC) for Batley and Spenborough.

John Lawson has been appointed as the new Lib Dem PPC for Batley and Spenborough.

The appointment comes after the UK gears up for a General Election on December 12, in one of the most uncertain elections for many decades.

Mr Lawson is the current Liberal Democrat Group Leader for Kirklees.

Living in Cleckheaton with his family, Mr Lawson was first elected in 2010 and is a key member of the Liberal Democrat team in Cleckheaton working all year round for local people and the town.

Mr Lawson and the Lib Dem team keep residents informed through a regular FOCUS newsletter, and ask residents for their views and take action on their behalf.

They hold councillor advice and help surgeries on Saturday in Cleckheaton and Scholes, and once a month in Oakenshaw.

The Kirklees Lib Dem Leader lost the 2017 race for the Batley and Spen constituency, finishing third between current Labour MP Tracy Brabin, and Conservative candidate Ann Myatt.

Mr Lawson received 1,224 votes, 1,172 less compared when he stood in 2015 (total 2,396).

Other announced PPCs for Batley and Spenborough include current Labour MP Tracy Brabin, and the Brexit Party PPC Clive Minihan.

At this time, parties including the Conservative Party and the Green Party are yet to announce any candidates for the Batley and Spen constituency.