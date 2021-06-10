In pictures: Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer visits Batley

Sir Keir was in the constituency today (Thursday) to join Labour candidate Kim Leadbeater on the campaign trail ahead of the upcoming poll on July 1.

They were given a tour of the Fox’s Biscuits Stadium, home of Batley Bulldogs RLFC, by club chairman Kevin Nicholas.

Sir Keir said: “This by-election is not about me, it’s about the people of Batley and Spen and whether they get a fantastic MP who is going to stick up for them whenever they need a champion."

During the visit he also said he does not want to see any more local lockdowns in places like Kirklees.

1. Sit down discussion Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer and the party's candidate Kim Leadbeater take a seat during the visit to Batley Bulldogs' stadium. Getty Images Buy photo

2. Tour Sir Keir Starmer and Kim Leadbeater with Batley Bulldogs' chairman Kevin Nicholas. Photo: Getty Images Buy photo

3. Cameras Sir Keir and Ms Leadbeater with club chairman Kevin Nicholas while the assembled media look on during their visit to Batley. Photo: Getty Images Buy photo

4. Questions Sir Keir Starmer speaks to the media Buy photo