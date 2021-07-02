Labour leader celebrates by-election win with Kim Leadbeater in Cleckheaton

Sir Keir and Ms Leadbeater met with Labour supporters for a celebration in Cleckheaton earlier today, following her victory in yesterday's by-election.

In a close-run contest, Ms Leadbeater held off the challenge of the Conservatives' Ryan Stephenson, winning by a slim majority of 323 votes.

Her election means Batley and Spen remains a Labour seat, as it has been since 1997.

Here is a selection of photos from earlier today in Cleckheaton.

Celebration Kim Leadbeater celebrates her victory in the Batley and Spen by-election with Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer in Cleckheaton.

