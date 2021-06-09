Labour leader Starmer to visit Batley and Spen

Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer will visit Batley and Spen on Thursday

Sir Keir will back the party's candidate, Kim Leadbeater, and her "bold and ambitious" plan for the local area, describing her as a "local champion" who will "get things done".

Immediately after the local elections in May, thousands of people across the constituency received a letter from Sir Keir asking what local issues mattered most to them and what they loved most about where they live.

The huge response, and Ms Leadbeater’s conversations since, have formed the basis of her campaign. She has pledged to fight for:

More police to fight crime and anti-social behaviour.

Safer, better roads.

Revitalised town centres.

Cleaner streets and protected green spaces.

Good jobs for local people.

Sir Keir said: “Kim is a fantastic candidate – in fact the only local candidate standing at this by-election – and she’ll be a superb local MP.

"Her plan for Batley and Spen is bold and ambitious, and has been developed alongside local people.

“You can’t fail to be impressed by Kim’s enthusiasm, her ideas, the way she finds new ways to do things or how proud she is of where she’s from.