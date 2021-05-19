Labour Party chairwoman hears from voters in Batley and Spen

Anneliese Dodds out meeting voters in Healey, Batley

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer kick-started the campaign last week by writing to thousands of local people and asking them to feedback their views on Batley and Spen and what issues matter most to them.

That has been followed up since with conversations with local people on doorsteps, in meetings and online.

As well as saying what local issues matter most to them, Sir Keir also asked local people to say what is the best thing about where they live and what could be done to improve it. He also asked how people had been affected by the pandemic.

Anneliese Dodds MP, chairwoman of the Labour Party, said: “It was great to join Labour volunteers out on the doorsteps in Batley and Cleckheaton to speak to local people about what matters to them and to make sure they know Labour is listening to them.”

Ms Dodds also visited businesses in Cleckheaton town centre. Last month she visited Dewsbury to launch an independent high streets commission and outline Labour’s plans for rebuilding high streets.

She also heard about Kirklees Council’s ambitious plans to invest in local town centres.