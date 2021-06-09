Litter, fly-tipping, dog fouling and planning among Kim's top priorities

Kim Leadbeater joined volunteers from Keep Hecky Tidy on Sunday, picking up litter in Heckmondwike

That's the message from Kim Leadbeater, as she spoke to the Batley & Birstall News and Spenborough Guardian following the announcement of the full list of candidates in the upcoming by-election.

Ms Leadbeater has revealed her plan to tackle the issues local people are concerned about and get things done. This includes:

Leading a local community fightback against litter.

Campaigning for tougher penalties for fly-tipping and dog fouling.

Standing with local residents on major local planning issues.

Fighting to protect our greenbelt and green spaces.

She said: "I care deeply about Batley and Spen, it’s my home. I was born here and have never lived anywhere else. That’s why I’m standing.

"This by-election is about one thing for me - what’s best for Batley and Spen. Don’t let anyone tell you otherwise.

“As I go round the constituency I’m among the people I grew up with. When the circus leaves town and everybody from outside goes home, we will still be living here.

“I know how much local people share my pride in where we live, but they’re also angry and frustrated by things like the amount of litter and fly-tipping they see. I am too.

“I will do something about the issues local people care about - not just during this campaign but as a local champion for them and as their MP.

“That’s why this by-election is really important. It gives local people the chance to choose an MP who will take these issues seriously.

"I’ll be that local champion who gets things done and puts Batley and Spen first.”

Kim joined volunteers from Keep Hecky Tidy on Sunday, picking up litter in Heckmondwike.

She said: “It has been great to meet such a dedicated group of volunteers, but it is a huge shame that people need to do this at all.