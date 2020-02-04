'People should not have to live in fear': MP to tackle crime head on

A Labour MP is set to tackle crime in the her constituency head on.

Labour MP Ms Brabin, is holding a public meeting this Friday to address concerns from constituents about the rising level of crime in the Birstall and Birkenshaw area.

Tracy Brabin, MP for Batley and Spen

Residents in the ward are invited to attend the open meeting, which will be held at BBG Academy in Bradford Road, Birkenshaw, from 6pm until 7.30pm on February 7.

Tracy Brabin, MP for Batley and Spen, said: “People should not have to live in fear of having their houses broken into or cars stolen from their driveways, and similarly businesses shouldn’t have to be worried about burglaries or robberies.

“I’ve called this meeting so people can tell us what their concerns are, and we – myself, the police and council – can explain what we are doing to address the issue."

Ms Brabin will be joined by representatives from West Yorkshire Police and Kirklees Council at the event to listen to the problems and concerns which residents have, and to inform people of what work is being done in the area to reduce levels of crime.

West Yorkshire Police and Kirklees Council have been working to address the issues and will be on hand to explain the work they have been doing to try and reduce crime in the area.

Reported crime across the Birstall and Birkenshaw area has fallen slightly over the past 12 months, but certain types of crime such as anti-social behaviour, burglaries, vehicle crime and violent and sexual offences remain high.

“We need to tackle crime at its roots, to stop young people being sucked into the criminal world, and to make sure the opportunities are there for them. We also need to give offenders opportunities to be rehabilitated and turn their lives around," she said.

“I hope as many people as possible can attend the meeting so we can all sit down together and work as a community to make our area a safer place to live.”

If you would like to attend, please RSVP to Ingrid.scott@parliament.uk to guarantee your place at the event.