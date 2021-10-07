Politically Speaking by Mark Eastwood MP: Apprenticeships and Skills Fair a big success

APPRENTICESHIP AND SKILLS FAIR: Mark Eastwood MP with members of his team, business owners and exhibitors.

I was delighted to complete my skydive last month successfully.

The thought of jumping out of a plane at 15,000ft in the build-up was much worse than the skydive itself.

However, it turned out to be one of the most exhilarating experiences of my life, and I am so glad I did it.

Alongside my skydive, I hosted two events for The Kirkwood, in Ravensthorpe and Kirkburton.

These helped raise awareness of The Kirkwood’s fantastic work in providing end-of-life care to local people across Kirklees.

In total, those events and skydive raised over £4,000 for the hospice, and I would like to thank everyone for their kind donations to such a fantastic cause.

Last month, I hosted my first Apprenticeships and Skills Fair with Kirklees College at the Pioneer House Higher Skills Centre.

I would like to thank the college for jointly hosting the event and the wide range of employers who joined us to exhibit. It was a huge success!

On the day, it was a pleasure to meet and greet several local schools and their pupils, including the general public, who attended.

I look forward to hosting more events like this in the future.

If you would like to view current apprenticeship vacancies, please visit: https://www.kirkleescollege.ac.uk/apprenticeship-vacancies.

With Parliament on recess, it was good to attend a promising meeting with business leaders and Sir Roger Marsh OBE, chairman of Leeds City Region Enterprise Partnership, at a round table event.

We discussed supporting local engineering-based manufacturing, which plays a vital role in our local and wider UK economy by driving innovation, exports, job creation, and productivity growth.

Next week, I have another busy schedule, as I will be taking part in the Police Parliamentary Scheme, which I am looking forward to as it will give me a real first-hand insight into the work our local police undertake.

I am also meeting Yorkshire Water to address anti-social behaviour issues at and near Whitley Reservoir.

Meanwhile next Friday, I will be joining the Yorkshire Ambulance Service at Manor Croft Academy to support Restart a Heart Day.

Did you know a cardiac arrest patient’s chance of survival dramatically increases if CPR can begin before the ambulance service arrives on the

scene?

We must raise awareness of the value of learning CPR.

Finally, I would like to invite readers to visit my website http://www.markeastwood.org.uk to take part in my quick online recovery plan survey to help secure our local recovery in Dewsbury and Mirfield.

Thank you for reading. As always, the team and I are here to help.