Pupils are pure gold as they perform with Tony Hadley

Pupils at Overthorpe CofE Academy in Dewsbury have sung with pop star Tony Hadley at a Young Voices concert at the FlyDSA Arena in Sheffield.

The academy’s youngsters played their part in one of the biggest school choirs with around 5,000 other younsters during the concert.

The Overthorpe children sang with top stars such as former Spandau Ballet singer Tony Hadley, Beau Dermott from Britain’s Got Talent and Sharlene Hector, who has worked with some of the biggest names in recent pop history.

An Overthorpe Academy spokesman said: “After singing ‘Gold’ with Tony Hadley some of our choir chose to meet him in person.

“He was incredibly kind and took the time to speak to each one of them individually and sign their T-shirts.

“After a full afternoon of rehearsals with conductor David Lawrence we ended the day with a spectacular performance in front of 8,000 parents.

“Young Voices was an amazing event and all of our children were in good voice, sang their hearts out, and represented the school perfectly.

“It was a very proud moment for our school community.

“The Young Voices concerts take place every year and we can’t wait to perform again next year.”

A Young Voices spokesman said: “Being a member of one of the largest choirs in the world means the children get to practice with some of the best professional musicians in the world and learn some amazing tricks and skills from our world-famous conductor.

“Children also get the chance to boogie alongside our amazing creative director who teaches them all the key dance moves.”