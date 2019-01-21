Raiders flee Ravensthorpe store empty-handed after break-in attempt

A gang of raiders fled from Heron Foods in Ravensthorpe last night after attempts to rob the store were thwarted.

An eye-witness said that the storefront has been smashed in and that an alarm was sounding when the gang sped away empty-handed shortly after 5pm.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "Enquiries are ongoing today following an attempted break-in at a retailer in Ravensthorpe.

"The incident took place at about 5.10pm at a food outlet on the Ravensthorpe Retail Park on Huddersfield Road after a group of men attempted to force entry into the front of the store.

"They were unable to get in and fled via a car park at the rear of the premises before making off on foot towards North Road.

"Anyone who saw the incident or the group of men fleeing the area is asked to contact Kirklees CID on 101 referencing crime number 13190035398.

"Information can also be given anonymously to the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111."