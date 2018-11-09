Remembrance Day 2018: what time are the parades in North Kirklees?

Towns across North Kirklees are preparing to pay their respects to those lost in the First World War.

One hundred years on from the end of the First World War, parades will set off from landmarks across the region on Sunday.

A youngster embraces the service at Batley Town Hall last year.

Birstall Royal British Legion will host a parade of remembrance on Sunday starting on the corner of Carr Street and Market Street at 1.45pm, where walkers will head to St Peter’s Church for a 2.20pm wreath laying and 3pm service.

That is after a similar parade at Batley, which will start on Market place from 10.15am, with a walk to the Memorial Gardens for a 10.55am service.

Dewsbury will host a walk from the Town Hall at 10am for a 10.30am service at Dewsbury Minster, followed by a parade to Crow Nest Park where wreaths will be settled.

A service in Heckmondwike will take place on Sunday at St James Church from 9.45am. A second service will commence at the War Memorial in Green Park at 11am.

Mirfield will also host a parade, which is asked to assemble at Lowlands Road from 1.30pm for a march off half an hour later, to a service & wreath laying will take place at War Memorial in Ings Grove Park. Tea and coffee will be served at the Fire Station, refreshments at Mirfield Constitutional Club, St Paul’s Road, and hot food at The Old Colonial, Dunbottle Lane, all free of charge.

Cleckheaton’s Armistice parade will set off adjacent to Cleckheaton Town Hall at 2.15pm on its way to Memorial Park for a 3pm service.