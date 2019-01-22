Replacement for Batley history talk named after head injury to speaker

A serious accident has caused Batley History Group to urgently change its planned speaker for next Monday's meeting in Batley Town Hall.

The intended speaker Ian Dewhirst was to have given a talk about Life In The Warehouse, but a few days ago he slipped, fell and damaged his skull to such an degree it was impossible for him to fulfil the booking.

The History Group moved quickly to find a replacement and signed up John Lyte of Breistfield, who had addressed the group on Famous Hymn Composers late last year. They needed a second booking to complete the full talk.

It had planned that this would be done in late 2019, but following Mr Dewhirst's accident he was willing to take over next Monday's talk and will therefore address members on other composers and highlight how they lived their lives.

The meeting starts at 7.30pm. The admission fee is £2 for members and £4 for non-members, who are very welcome to come along.