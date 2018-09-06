Residents rally against planners who want to bring KFC to Heckmondwike

Heckmondwike residents look set to battle against a planning application that would see a fast-food restaurant built close to their homes.

Residents of Boundary Street were appalled to find that an application to build a KFC restaurant, a vast 100-vehicle parking facility and retail facilities on nearby land just off Westgate, were being considered by Kirklees Council.

A KFC meal

One resident, who has lived on Boundary Street for 12 years and requested not to be named, said that he was outraged by the plans.

He said: “There are a lot of disabled people and people on long-term sick, like myself, who live incredibly close to this area.

“The stress and strain that these proposals would bring aren’t worth thinking about. The whole thing is basically a joke.

“We all know what happens with big car parks at night-time. Gangs of youths sit around for hours in their car, playing music and god knows what else.

“This would back straight back onto our street, straight onto our houses.”

A report from the Health and Safety Executive has uncovered no issues with the plans, whilst there are no foreseen issues related to transport access to the area either during or following the completion of the project.

Following testing, a noise control consultancy couldn’t find any issue with noise pollution.

“The plans talk about a turning for trucks and lorries,” the resident said, “they say that the noise pollution has been tested by them slamming a car door, but one car door doesn’t scratch the surface. The whole thing is utterly ridiculous.”

The application represents the latest attempt to move into Heckmondwike by an international food chain.

McDonald’s, Pizza Hut and Domino’s have all made their way into the town in recent years.

The build would take place on a stretch of land taken up by an old car park, and would not encroach on the sports facilities in Firth Park, off Westgate.

“People we’ve spoken to seem to think that they can’t fight against this sort of thing,” the resident said, “that’s not true, it’s what these processes are there for.”