Road closures to be in force for Dewsbury 10k race

Motorists are being warned to check their routes this weekend as the Dewsbury 10K Road Race takes place.

A record field of 2,200 runners will be taking part in the event, which runs along Bradford Road between Dewsbury and Birstall .

The race, organised by Dewsbury Road Runners, starts at 9am and the race route passes from Dewsbury Ring Road along Bradford Road to Birstall Smithies and back.

The first runners will finish at about 9.30am and the last ones at about 10.30am.

Bradford Road will be closed to vehicles between BIrstall Smithies and Dewsbury for the duration of the event and drivers are strongly advised to plan ahead to avoid routes which either cross or use Bradford Road.

There will also be disruption to bus services.

The road closures will be as follows:

Dewsbury Ring Road in both directions between Halifax Road and Leeds Road from 7am-noon.

Bradford Road between Dewsbury Ring Road and the A62 from 8.15am to 10.30am.

Cliffe Street slip road from Dewsbury Ring Road to Crackenedge Lane from 7am to noon.

Greaves Road for its full length from 7am to noon.

Wood Street for its full length from 7am to noon.

There will be delays all along Bradford Road, particularly at the Town Street/Jack Lane junction, the Rouse Mill Lane junction, the Hick Lane junction, the Stocks Lane/Batley Field Hill junction and the Carlinghow Lane/Centenary Way junction. The outward and inward streams of runners can cause delays for as long as 40 minutes.

Charities to benefit from the race this year will be Yorkshire Air Ambulance and Teenage Cancer Trust.

Entries for the race have now closed and there will be no entries on the day.