Road remains closed as investigation work starts after serious car crash

Motorists are being warned about delays after a serious road crash this lunchtime.

Halifax Road in Scholes near to the Highmoor Lane junction is closed in both directions due to a serious collision near to the Stafford Arms pub which happened at 12.33pm.

Scene of the crash (Picture by Stuart Black)

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: "Police are at the scene of a serious road traffic collision on Halifax Road in Cleckheaton.

"The road is currently closed and delays are likely in the area."

The road is set to remain closed for some time for accident investigation work.

The scene of the crash in Halifax Road (Picture by Stuart Black)

