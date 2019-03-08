Schoolboy hit by car in Heckmondwike town centre not thought to be seriously injured

A 13-year-old schoolboy knocked down by a car on a busy Heckmondwike road is not thought to have sustained serious injuries.

The incident occurred at around 3.20pm yesterday when the boy was struck by a car on Westgate.

Earlier reports had suggested the boy had sustained serious injuries. He was taken to Huddersfield Royal Infirmary.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "Police were called at 3.25pm to a report of a road traffic collision involving a car and a pedestrian.

"The pedestrian was a 13-year-old boy and the vehicle was a grey Peugeot.

"Boy assessed by paramedics and believed to have sustained minor injuries."