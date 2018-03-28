Shock as Heckmondwike 5-year-old finds burglar in home

The mother of a terrified five-year-old who was man-handled by an intruder in her own home has said that the incident will take a while for the family to get over.

21-year-old Megan Corr, of Union Street in Heckmondwike, heard strained shouts from her daughter Mya at around 7.20am last Wednesday morning.

The little girl had wandered downstairs to watch children’s television to find the intruder sat on their sofa rifling through her mother’s handbag.

He told the youngster to go back to bed before aggressively handling her by the arm and making his escape through a window. The youngster was not injured during the incident.

Megan says that both she and her daughter have been badly shaken up and that it will take a long time to recover.

She said: “She’s not stopped going over it and the night after it happened she woke up screaming and crying.

“She keeps asking whether the bad man is going to come back and we have to try to reassure her that he won’t.

“I’ve had a struggle with anxiety over the past two years and it’s really hit me for six, too. It’s a horrible feeling.”

The assailant made off with a tablet, a mobile phone and an android. Ms Corr’s partner, 28-year-old Nathan McBurnie, had left for work just a few minutes before the incident.

Detective Inspector Shaf Rehman of Kirklees CID, said:

“This was obviously a traumatic experience for the family concerned and we are treating it very seriously.

“Our enquiries into this incident are ongoing and I would appeal for anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity on Union Road around the times stated to get in contact.

“We want to speak to a male described as white and wearing a black and white striped t-shirt, black trousers and black shoes as well as glasses in connection with the incident.

“I would also urge people to follow some crime prevention advice including keeping windows and doors locked and watching out for any suspicious behaviour in their area.

“Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call police on 101 quoting crime reference 13180133597.”