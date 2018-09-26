Stunning Birstall cake set to appear on television show

A show-stopping cake specially baked for the benefit of North Kirklees charities will hit our screens tomorrow evening.

It will appear as one of the centre features on popular Channel 4 show Extreme Cake Makers, which airs from 5:30pm tomorrow evening (Thursday).

The cake, which was was commissioned by Oak Furniture Land in Birstall as part of a fundraising push for the Batley Cabaret Show in July, stood at three foot and was covered in an incredible 3kg of icing.

Tracey King, Fundraiser Batley Cabaret Show said: “The Bollywood dancer cake donation was a wonderful gesture to support and highlight our multicultural fundraising dinner. We sold slices of the cake at the dinner to help with our fundraising.”

The amazing chocolate orange cake sculpture was created by the show’s very own Rose Dummer and depicted a Bollywood dancer.