Summer chill: Weather experts warn of 'cooler-than-usual' summer with 'higher-than-average' rainfall

Three months of poor weather could be set to blight our summer as forecasters warn of below average temperatures and above average rainfall.

Early computer models have predicted below-par temperatures and frequent spells of wet weather could be heading for Britain, potentially wrecking our hopes of a long, hot summer.

Are we in for a wetter than normal summer?

Yorkshire has shivered through the winter with the Beast from the East and the Pest from the West storms bringing heavy snowfall and freezing conditions to the county.

One weekend of sunny spring-like weather in mid-April had whetted our appetite for more sunshine, but a return to colder temperatures at the end of April was not long in coming.

Of course, the British summer is rarely well behaved, but predictions that temperatures will be lower than average and rainfall higher than average are bound to cause disappointment.

Dr Todd Crawford, chief meteorologist at The Weather Company, said Spring had finally arrived but that temperatures would remain below-normal for the time of year.

“The very cold stretch of weather observed in late February and through March has finally relented in April, as spring has broken out in most areas," he said. “As we head into late spring and early summer, it appears that a cooler and wetter pattern will re-emerge across northern and western Europe, with unusually warm and dry conditions continuing in the south-east.”

Heavy rains are predicted across areas of Britain on Monday, while there is also expected to be a touch of frost on Tuesday morning as temperatures drop to 3C.

Strong winds and heavy rainfall are forecast for eastern, south-eastern and central England with the Met Office issuing weather warnings, saying the conditions could cause flooding, power cuts and damage to trees and other structures.

The eastern coast of Yorkshire is likely to see the worst of the weather as we move through the start of the week. There is, however, hope for the coming week as clearer skies and lighter winds are predicted... even if the showers are set to remain.

Regional forecast for Yorkshire & Humber

Chilly with strong northerly winds. Rain in the southeast later.

Yorkshire forecast for Monday:

A dry and bright start to Monday. Turning increasingly cloudy through the morning, with strong northerly winds making it feel chilly. Rain perhaps pushing onto the east coast through the afternoon. Maximum Temperature 9 °C.

Yorkshire forecast for tonight:

Cloud and any rain clearing eastwards overnight, with long clear spells developing as winds ease. It will feel chilly, with temperatures falling low enough for a touch of grass frost. Minimum Temperature 3 °C.

Yorkshire forecast for Tuesday:

Bright with sunny spells through the morning with light winds and a few showers. Becoming increasingly cloudy during the afternoon and evening, with some rain reaching the Pennines by dusk. Maximum Temperature 14 °C.

Yorkshire outlook for Wednesday to Friday:

Rain clearing east on Wednesday, followed by sunshine and showers. Mainly dry with some bright or sunny spells Thursday. Another dry and bright day Friday, feeling warmer.