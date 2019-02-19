Teen beaten with baseball bat in Dewsbury park

A teenager was beaten by a gang wielding a baseball bats during an assault in a Dewsbury park last night.

The incident, which saw four suspects attack the man and make off on foot, is thought to have occurred in the Thornhill Lees Community Centre car park off Brewery Lane.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "Police are appealing for witnesses following an assault on a man at Lees Holm Park, Thornhill Lees yesterday at around 8.15pm.

"A 19-year-old man was assaulted by around four suspects with a baseball bat.

"The suspects then made off from the scene on foot. The victim sustained non-serious injuries in the incident.

"Enquiries are ongoing. Anyone with information should contact police on 101, quoting crime reference 3190090267."