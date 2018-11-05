Teenage girl missing from Dewsbury

A 17-year-old girl has been reported missing from home in Dewsbury.

Police are concerned for the welfare of Hena Shazad, who was last seen at her home address at 5.30pm on Sunday, November 4, and was reported missing in the early hours of today (Monday, November 5).

She is described as Asian, 5ft 4ins tall, of slim build and was last seen wearing a brown top and jeans.

Hena is known to frequent the Bradford, Dewsbury and Huddersfield areas.

Anyone who has seen Hena or with information about her movements or whereabouts is asked to call West Yorkshire Police via 101, quoting log 78 of 05/11. Information can also be given by using the Live Chat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website.