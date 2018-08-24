Teenage girl missing from home in West Yorkshire

POLICE are appealing for information about a teenage girl who has been reported missing from home.

Iqra Rani, 16, was last seen in the Cleckheaton area at around 9.20pm on Thursday August 23.

She about 5ft 3ins tall, of slim build with dark brown hair.

She was last seen wearing black shalwar kameez (baggy trousers and long shirt), red leggings and gold sandals.

She is believed to have travelled to Bradford and may be in the Manningham area of the city.

A West Yorjkshire Police spokesman, said: "Officers are continuing enquiries to locate her today and anyone who can assist is asked to contact police in Bradford on 101 quoting log 1879 of 23 August, or use the live chat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website."