The right mix to map path for market future

Local know-how mixed with specialist knowledge could unlock a successful future for Dewsbury Market.

Kirklees Council have appointed consultants Market Place (Europe) Ltd to advise on the regeneration of the market - among the next steps in the council’s plans to revitalise Dewsbury town centre as part of the North Kirklees Growth Zone regeneration project.

Experienced consultants Market Place (Europe) Ltd will work closely with retail planning experts Carter Jonas to develop a long term strategic plan for Dewsbury Market.

The company has previously advised on the redevelopments of Birmingham, Knutsford, Bassetlaw and Stafford Markets amongst many others, but far from imposing a general template on Dewsbury Market, consultation is key, said Nick Rhodes, Market Place (Europe) Ltd chief executive.

“One thing we have learnt from our vast experience is that every market is different so what works for one might not work for another. That is why it is so important that we learn about the market from the people that know it; the traders, the customers and the local businesses and community around it.

“We will be looking to find what makes Dewsbury’s market special and unique, so that we can build on that and use it to make it a success for years to come.”

Work on the market project will formally begin in January 2018, with feedback and intelligence from councillors, traders, businesses and consumers forming a key part of the process.

Leader of the council Coun David Sheard, said: “I am pleased that we have been able to secure a consultant that has the necessary experience to help us bring Dewsbury’s once famous market back to life. We know it’s declined over the last few years, but it has the ability to deliver more for the town centre and residents, and in supporting our local economy. I believe that this work could result in a world class market, which as part of the wider regeneration activity, will continue to enhance the vibrancy and vitality of the town.”