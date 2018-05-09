The top 5 most common online scams in Yorkshire - and how to avoid them

Almost 4,000 reports of online scams were made in West Yorkshire in the past year - and now anti-fraud agencies have issued a warning on what to look out for.

West Yorkshire Police Force saw the tenth highest volume of reported online scams within the last year, with 3,894 cases.

Don't fall victim to this scam

To help arm consumers with information on the scams to be most wary of, TalkTalk has worked with Action Fraud to identify the most common online scams.

-> Why motorists in Leeds could face a £99 charge the next time they refuel

Have you seen any of these scams? Don't let someone fall victim.

1. Online Shopping and Auctions – 2,087 cases

Shopping and online auction fraud is where a product is either when a product is misrepresented online or then a product is not delivered, having been purchased through an internet auction site. Scammers will accept an electronic payment, but the goods will not arrive, and the sites are found to be bogus and untraceable.

TalkTalk scam prevention tip: “There are a number of things to look out for here. First of all, many fraudulent sites will use a domain name that references a well-known brand or product name, but aren’t the official site. In terms of the product itself – is the deal too good to be true? The chances are that if it sounds too good to be true – it probably is. Lastly, look at reviews across a number of sources, such as Trustpilot, Feefo or Sitejabber, which aggregate customer reviews – this will mean you are not prone to fake reviews that may feature on their own site.”

2. Computer Software Service Fraud – 1,342 cases

Computer Software Service Fraud consists of cold calls from bogus ‘Tech Support’ teams claiming the victim’s computer has a bug.

The scammer will ask to remotely access the victim’s computer to fix it, at a charge, or simply ask for credit card information to ‘validate the software’.

The caller will claim to have fixed a bug that didn’t exist, while charging the victim a fee. Fraudsters often use the names of well-known companies to commit their crime, as it makes their communication seem more legitimate.

TalkTalk scam prevention tip: “Most reputable firms will not ask for payment when calling you. When in doubt – hang up, make a cup of tea, and call back on the customer service number provided on the company’s website.

"TalkTalk is in fact the first telecoms provider to create specific guidelines outlining information it will never ask for.

"The provider will never use a TalkTalk account number to prove a call is genuine, never ask for a full password, never ask for bank details to process a refund and lastly, never ask for money to be sent through services such as Moneygram or Western Union. Scammers do this to prevent transactions from being traced back to them.”

-> Risk of further very warm weather for Yorkshire, according to Met Office



3. Email/social media hacks – 245 cases

Email or social media hacks are when a scammer gains unpermitted access to email or social media accounts. A common tactic is to contact a family member or friend and ask to lend money to an account that belongs to the scammer.

TalkTalk scam prevention tip: “The most important step to keep email or social media accounts secure, is to use strong passwords – and not the same password across all accounts.

“To create a strong password; simply choose three random words. Numbers, symbols and combinations of upper and lower case can be used to increase the strength. Make sure you can remember it though!”

4. Personal computer hacks – 169 cases

A personal computer hack is where a scammer gains access to a home computer connected to the internet. This access often comes from phishing emails, directing users to enter personal information at a fake website. Once they have gained access, they will look to access online banking or generally modify the computer in a way that makes it difficult for the owner to use.

TalkTalk scam prevention tip: “Sadly, common sense alone won’t protect your computer from hackers. You can look out for tell-tale signs phishing emails with things as simple as poor grammar, but you will also need to ensure your computer is kept updated, a good anti-virus software is installed and you use the latest version of your web browser."

-> Bodybuilder who claimed benefits for back injury told to pay £35,000 after photos showed him lifting weights

5. Extortion – 51 cases

Extortion, in this instance, is when a scammer gains access to private content, such as photographs, and demands money to be paid immediately, for said content, or it will be sent to family and friends or made public.

TalkTalk scam prevention tip: “The first step to avoid such a situation is not send anyone content you wouldn’t want to be shared further, even if you think you know the person really well.

Otherwise, keep your computer secure with strong passwords and good anti-virus software.”

Donna Moore, Head of Scam Prevention at TalkTalk says:

“Scams are becoming increasingly sophisticated crimes that affect the whole country on an unprecedented scale.

“As an internet service provider, we feel it is our responsibility to ensure that the public are armed with the knowledge that may help them identify a scam and therefore not fall victim themselves.

“We launched our Beat the Scammers education and awareness campaign in 2016 and have continuously improved our service, encouraging our customers to activate our protection tools, completely free of charge. Such tools include CallSafe, which provides customers with a simple way to avoid unwanted calls and enhance their call security.

"Furthermore, we’re proactively blocking over 700 million unwanted calls a year, and we continue to safeguard customers with the TalkTalk Nevers - a set of guidelines outlining information we will never ask customers for.