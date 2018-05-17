"They just left me lying there" - disabled man attacked at Dewsbury Minster

A disabled man battered in broad daylight and left in a heap by a gang of thieves has said how heartbroken he is to have been targeted.

Shaun Lockwood, 56, was taken to hospital having been attacked in the grounds of Dewsbury Minster at around 12:45pm on Friday.

Shaun says he has been deeply affected by the attack.

Although he walks unaided, Mr Lockwood was diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease three years ago and has little range of movement in his upper body, leaving him defenceless.

He said: “I just can’t believe anybody would be sick enough to pick on a vulnerable person like myself. It’s disgusting.”

After the thugs made off with his wallet, containing just £10, and a mobile phone, the Ossett resident was found bloodied and bruised by a traffic warden. “They just left me lying there,” Mr

Lockwood said, “If the traffic warden hadn’t taken a shortcut through the Minster then goodness knows how long I would’ve been there for.

“I don’t remember anything. I’d come down to visit the church and after about 20 minutes I left.

“I came round the corner and that’s all I can remember. I don’t know whether they hit me with an instrument or whatever, but I have serious injuries to my face, the doctors have treated me for concussion and I’m having more tests. The whole thing has been very hard for me as you’d expect.”

A West Yorkshire Police statement said: “Officers want to speak to a male described as tall and slim and with dark hair in connection with the incident.

“Any witnesses to the incident are asked to call police on 101 quoting crime reference 13180226189.”