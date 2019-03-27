This is why 100 Batley homes are without electricity this morning

Around 100 homes in Batley have been without electricity since 7am this morning after an issue with an electricity cable.

Electricity bosses say they are unable to say when power will be switched back on to the properties, understood to be in the Carlinghow Lane and Fairview Avenue area.

A spokesperson Northern Powergrid said: "The power cut affecting your property has been caused by an unexpected problem with the electricity cable that serves your area.

"We're currently reviewing how long it will take to get your power back on.

"Our team are working hard to restore your power as quickly as possible."